Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Elton John's Oscar Party

They're a Hollywood mainstay but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not known for flaunting their love on the red carpet, but it's Oscar night—so anything can happen!

To watch the 2018 Academy Awards, the longtime couple took to the red carpet when they attended the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

For the annual A-list event, Miley dazzled when she brought old Hollywood glamour with her hot pink and silver sequined gown. The singer also opted for old Hollywood waves to go with her glam gown.

Her main man selected a classic black tux for the star-studded Oscar bash.

Lea Michele, Heidi Klum, Busy Philipps and Scandal star Darby Stanchfield also attended John's bash.