A Fantastic Woman and Its Star Daniela Vega Just Made History at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daniela Vega, 2018 Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When Daniela Vega stepped on stage at the 90th Academy Awards to introduce one of a performance of one of the evening's Best Original Song nominees, she also made a bit of history in the process.

The actress, who stars in the Chilean film A Fantastic Woman, became the first openly trans performer to serve as a presenter during the ceremony. As she introduced Sufjan Stevens' emotional performance of his Call Me By Your Name soundtrack cut "Mystery of Love," she basked in the warm reception the audience at the Dolby Theatre offered her. 

"Thank you. Thank you so much for this moment," she said. "I want to invite you to open your heart and your feelings to feel the reality. To feel love. Can you feel it?"

Photos

Oscars 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

Best Foreign Language Film, A Fantastic Woman, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Vega had previously been on stage after her film was awarded the trophy for Best Foreign Language Film, marking the first time a Chilean film had taken home the honor. Director Sebastian Lelio accepted the award for his drama, which tells the story of a trans woman who faces bigotry and intolerance after her partner dies, thanking his star, without whom the film wouldn't have been made. (Before being cast as the lead—her first-ever role—she served as a consultant on the film.) "I want to thank the cast of the film...the inspiration for this movie, Daniela Vega," he said. "This film was made by a lot of friends and artists. I share this with all of you tonight."

Aside from A Fantastic Woman's win being a first for Chile, it also represents a watershed moment for transgender cinema.

Congrats to Vega, Lelio and everyone else involved in the history-making film!

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , LGBT , Entertainment , Top Stories
Latest News
2018 Oscars, Best Picture

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Present Best Picture to The Shape of Water at 2018 Oscars

Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role and Gives Incredibly Moving Speech: ''I've Got Some Things to Say''

Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscar Party

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Go Glam for Post-Oscars 2018 Date Night

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -