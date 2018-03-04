Meryl Streep Proves Once Again She Loves a Good Award Show Catcall at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meryl Streep loves a good catcall!

The Oscar winner proved no matter the year or the award show, she'll be catcalling the ones she loves. The superstar showed her love of shouting at pals during the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night when cameras caught her cupping her hands in a yell during the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

Prior to tonight's encouraging yell to the stage, Meryl made meme history back at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards in 2015 when she was spotted cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Viewers loved the fact that Meryl went wild given her buttoned-up and regal persona.

Once again online fans, like @scarlettf4ncy, were quick to point out that the Streepster, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in The Post, was calling someone out in the same style.

Over her iconic career, Streep has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards and won three.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars

ABC

Prior to handing out the awards, The Shape of Water led the way with 13 nominations, while Dunkirk followed behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour trailed close behind.

In addition a handful of awards already given out, Sam Rockwell nabbed Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Allison Janney took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for I, Tonya.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Meryl Streep , Viral , Apple News
Latest News
2018 Oscars, Best Picture

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Present Best Picture to The Shape of Water at 2018 Oscars

Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role and Gives Incredibly Moving Speech: ''I've Got Some Things to Say''

Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscar Party

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Go Glam for Post-Oscars 2018 Date Night

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -