Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

 It's officially a sweep. 

Sam Rockwell took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, with the 90th Academy Awards serving as the final stop on his winning streak, for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. At the end of his speech, Rockwell dedicated the award to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, saying, "This is for my old buddy." (Hoffman, an Oscar winner, died in 2014 from acute mixed drug intoxication.")

In addition to the touching tribute to Hoffman, Rockwell's speech also had some lighter moments. 

"Run that clock, Jimmy. I wanna get that ski-jet or whatever that was," Rockwell joked after accepting the award from presenter Viola Davis, referring to the jet-ski (modeled by Helen Mirren!) host Jimmy Kimmel promising to give to whichever winner delivered the shortest speech. 

Photos

Oscars 2018: Party Pics

Rockwell then told a charming story about his parents instilling in him a love of movies.

"When I was eight years old I was called into the principal's office and my father was looking very solemn and he said, 'We gotta go, it's grandma.' When we got in the car, I said, 'What's wrong with grandma?' and he said, 'Nothing, we're going to the movies.' My mom and dad's love of movies became my love of movies."

In another funny moment, Rockwell thanked "anyone who has ever looked at a billboard."

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Rockwell beat out his Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri co-star Woody Harrelson to take home the trophy, as well as The Florida Project's Willem DafoeThe Shape of Water'Richard Jenkins, and All the Money in the World's Christopher Plummer.

"You guys rock, you inspire me and always have," Rockwell told his fellow nominees. 

Aside from Rockwell and Harrelson's nominations, Three Billboards is also up for Best Picture and the film's star Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress. "We're at the convention, Frances," Rockwell told her after thanking for her for her "formidable" work. 

Before Rockwell and longtime love Leslie Bibb hit the red carpet, stylist Michael Fisher revealed he was wearing cufflinks with Bibb's name on them, posting a photo of the actress holding the David Yurman cufflinks. Like he said, best good luck charm ever!

"My beloved Leslie Bibb, you light my fire, baby," he said on stage. "I love you." 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Sam Rockwell , Woody Harrelson
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Nicole Kidman, Access Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Accidentally Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans Before 2018 Oscars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -