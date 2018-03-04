Daniel Kaluuya Goes for the Gold in Bold Tux Jacket at Oscars 2018

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Daniel Kaluuya, Oscars 2018

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If you saw Daniel Kaluuya inside of the Oscars 2018, the last thing you would want to do is get out.

In contrast to many of the talented gentlemen in attendance, the British actor, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Get Out, opted for a golden camel-toned jacket with black satin lapels. Standing in front of the Oscars backdrop, the Black Panther star looks a lot like the Academy Award statue personified—perhaps it's a sign?

Paired with classic bow tie, pants and patent leather shoes from Tod's, his overall look is the menswear of the night in its classic, elegant and bold style. 

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

To match elegance of his ensemble, the actor stuns with a flawless complexion and a perfectly shaped beard.

Thoughts on his look? Tell us below! 

RELATED ARTICLE: All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Oscars 2018 Dress

RELATED ARTICLE: Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Red Carpet
Latest News
Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

ESC: Allison Williams, Oscars 2018

These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Oscars

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Oscars 2018 Dress

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jennifer Lopez

Saturday Savings: Hurry! Jennifer Lopez's UGG Boots Are on Sale!

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige's Best Red Carpet Looks This Year: What's Your Favorite?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -