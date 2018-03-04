Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence is ready for fashion war!

The Red Sparrow actress arrived to the 2018 Academy Awards in a body of armor (and art!). The metallic Dior gown featured a bodice with a sweetheart neckline and super-skinny straps. As the dress descends to the grown, metallic paillettes change in size and shape until a skirt drapes to the floor. The attention to detail and luxury is seen in every sequin.

The A-lister paired the seemingly heavy dress with mid-length waves to perhaps soften the look. Her strong smoky eye, featuring winged-out shadow, and a dark-orange lip brought a retro element to the very glam gown.