Sam Rockwell Wears Leslie Bibb Cufflinks to the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

How cute is this?

Sam Rockwell is wearing cufflinks with his longtime love, actress Leslie Bibb's name on them at the 2018 Oscars. Before the couple hit the red carpet together on Sunday, stylist Michael Fisher posted a photo of Bibb holding the David Yurman cufflinks on Instagram.

"The one and only @mslesliebibb Best #GoodLuckCharm EVER! ♥️," Fisher captioned the sweet picture.

Rockwell is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars tonight for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri alongside co-star Woody Harrelson. The movie is also nominated for Best Picture and the film's star, Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.

Photos

2018 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Bibb and Rockwell have been together for over 10 years and they recently dished to E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the 2018 SAG Awards about how they keep their relationship strong.

"Communication," Rockwell said.

"Good sex," Bibb added.

"Communication and good sex," Rockwell replied, laughing.

"And a healthy sense of humor," Bibb continued.

"Humor is very important," Rockwell said. "She's very funny."

What do you think about Rockwell's cufflinks? Sound off in the comments!

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sam Rockwell , Leslie Bibb , Apple News , Couples , Top Stories , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Couples
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -