Viola Davis Delivers A Much-Needed Pop of Color in a Hot Pink Gown on 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Viola Davis, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Think pink!

Viola Davis had a major pink moment at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, completely owning the red carpet in a shockingly hot pink Michael Kors gown, paired with an equally as hot pink clutch and hoop earrings. 

Before hitting the carpet, Davis teased her glam and bold look on Instagram, sharing a few behind-the-scenes images with the caption, "Getting ready for tonight!"

Davis, 52,  is set to present during the ceremony after winning Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance in Fences last year.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Aside from the Oscars, it's been a major week for Davis, as the How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal highly anticipated crossover event aired on Thursday, with fans finally getting to see Davis' Annalise Keating interact with Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope. 

The TGIT crossover paid off, as HTGAWM attracted its highest ratings of the season, and both hours were No. 1 in their time periods in the adults 18-49 demo.

And it was just announced that Davis will team up with fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o for The Woman King, in which they will play mother and daughter. 

"Like mother, like daughter?!" the Black Panther star tweeted. "Woman King is such a powerful true story and I am excited to share it with you, alongside the incomparable @ViolaDavis."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viola Davis , 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -