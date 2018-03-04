Chadwick Boseman's Jacket Is King of the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Never underestimate the power of a good red carpet jacket.

At tonight's 2018 Oscars, Chadwick Boseman had heads turning for all the right reasons as soon as he arrived on the red carpet.

The Black Panther star stepped out in an all-black ensemble before walking into the Dolby Theatre. As for that jacket, let's just say Twitter was feeling it.

"CHADWICK BOSEMAN: ACTUAL KING OF WAKANDA," one user wrote after spotting his head-to-toe look. Another fan added, "Chadwick Boseman really came to the Oscars serving King T'Challa realness! COME THROUGH BLACK PANTHER!"

"CHADWICK BOSEMAN LITERALLY LOOKS LIKE A KING," another superfan added. "I am not worthy to even look at this picture #Oscars."