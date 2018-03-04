Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Hit the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet in Style

Academy Award nominee Jordan Peele and his lady love Chelsea Peretti have hit the 2018 Oscars in style. The pair were married in 2016 and welcomed a child, a son named Beaumont Gino Peele on July 1.

Tonight, the comedy king is nominated for three Oscars, Best Director, Best Film and Best Original Screenplay for his breakthrough film Get Out.

For their date night, Jordan opted for a white tux, while his wife, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress, wowed in a velvet number. Once the two turned up on the red carpet, fans online were quick to spy Jordan's lowkey shout-out to Get Out by wearing a bloody antler pin on his tux's lapel.

The noteworthy piece was made by Jason of Beverly Hills lapel and designed by Jordan's stylists, Sydney Lopez and Chris Horan, as well as Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason Beverly Hills.