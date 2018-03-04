Catch All the BTS Moments From Allison Janney, Kumail Nanjiani & More at the 2018 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:42 PM

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, 2018 Oscars

Award season is coming to a close, but not without what is undoubtedly Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!

As our favorite stars practice their acceptance speeches, we turn to social media to see all their behind the scene snaps and Oscar throwbacks. 

Did you catch Brie Larson's throwback post from last year's show? What about Instagram newbie Nicole Kidman greeting Hollywood tourists in her pre-show getting ready post?

From shouting out a cause close to her heart like nominee Allison Janneyto catching Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon's epic limo ride to the award show, we've got you covered!

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts. Check out the pics below!

2018 Oscars: Instagrams & Twitpics

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.

