Heads Up, Oscars 2018 Winners! Kelly Ripa Is Ready to Serve You Tequila

Live! With Kelly and Ryan is taking over the 2018 Oscars!

Kelly Ripa and hubby Mark Consuelos were on hand to surprise Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet during tonight's glamorous event, where she teased what the winners can expect right after delivering their acceptance speeches. As it turns out, Ripa will swoop in to congratulate the celebrated A-listers with candy and alcohol!

"As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage," the daytime television host dished. "We have candy set up there; we have a full bar."

Kelly added, "We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!"