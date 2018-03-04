EXCLUSIVE!

Heads Up, Oscars 2018 Winners! Kelly Ripa Is Ready to Serve You Tequila

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Live! With Kelly and Ryan is taking over the 2018 Oscars

Kelly Ripa and hubby Mark Consuelos were on hand to surprise Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet during tonight's glamorous event, where she teased what the winners can expect right after delivering their acceptance speeches. As it turns out, Ripa will swoop in to congratulate the celebrated A-listers with candy and alcohol!

"As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage," the daytime television host dished. "We have candy set up there; we have a full bar."

Kelly added, "We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!" 

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Glambot: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Oscars 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Honestly, what could be better?! 

As always, Ripa also offered some kind words to her co-host, telling Ryan, "You look amazing. We were watching you upstairs in the hotel. You're doing a great job." 

And ever the supportive husband, Kelly told us that Consuelos flew all the way from N.Y.C. to L.A. for a whirlwind "12 hours." She joked, "This is how we're spending it!" (Something tells us having V.I.P. access to Hollywood's biggest stars isn't such a bad way to spend a date night.) 

Enjoy the evening, and keep the tequila flowing! 

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Interviews , Awards , Apple News , Kelly Ripa , Live With Kelly and Ryan , Mark Consuelos , Top Stories
Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, 2018 Oscars, 2008 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan Then and Now: How the Lady Bird Star's Oscars Look Has Evolved Since 2008

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

ESC: Daniel Kaluuya, Oscars 2018

Daniel Kaluuya Goes for the Gold in Bold Tux Jacket at Oscars 2018

Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda

See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Garner: See Her Stunning Oscars Style Transformation 15 Years Later

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -