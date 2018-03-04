See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Oscars

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:25 PM

These couples sure clean up nicely! 

The 2018 Oscars is without a doubt the biggest night in Hollywood, which means that the celebrity couples are out in full force. Whether they're nominated or here to support their significant other, everyone looks like a winner tonight. 

We have to say, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi look like they pulled out all of the stops tonight. They make it look absolutely effortless. Of course, Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have been absolutely stunning this awards season, and tonight is no different. 

All of these couples look dazzling, but don't just take our word for it. Click through the gallery below to see all of the amazing celeb couples who put their best fashion foot forward on tonight's red carpet. 

