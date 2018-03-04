Amber Tamblyn Says Man Tried to Hit Her and Her Baby With a Van

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:19 PM

Amber Tamblyn

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

That was a close call!

On Sunday, Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to tell the world that an unknown man in a van tried to strike her and her daughter Marlow Alice Cross earlier in the day while crossing the street in Brooklyn, NY. The actress is also asking if any witnesses saw the almost accident to please contact her via social media.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star tweeted, "If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me."

When a fan asked how she and her baby were doing, the actress tweeted, "Very shaken but yes, we're okay. thank you."

Amber Tamblyn Pens Powerful Op-Ed in Support of Wearing Black to Golden Globes

Last February, the actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband David Cross

TAGS/ Amber Tamblyn , Top Stories , Apple News , David Cross
