Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive to Celebrate Film's Biggest Night

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 2:40 PM

 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Pour the champagne, pop the corn and settle into your finest pajamas, for we've reached the homestretch.

The votes have been counted, the winners cards printed and the kinks worked out—and tonight at the 2018 Oscars the Academy will honor the finest work of the past year in film. The Shape of Water leads the field with 13 nominations and there are bound to be some surprises—the good kind, we hope—as the envelopes are opened.

But first, as always, we celebrate Hollywood's most esteemed red carpet, where a parade of movie stars in custom couture never fails to make for the most glamorous fashion show of the year.

While anyone on the carpet has the chance to make a Moment (we're looking at you, Pharrell Williams), all eyes will be on nominees such Saoirse RonanMargot RobbieMary J. Blige(twice nominated for Supporting Actress and Original Song), and Greta Gerwig to see the ensembles they've chosen for the big night. Also among the slate of presenters are Emma Stone, Armie HammerSandra BullockJane FondaTiffany Haddish, Matthew McConaugheyAshley Judd and Zendaya

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

With Jimmy Kimmel back in the saddle as host and Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty returning for a do-over, the 90th Academy Awards has already made history—and has the potential to make much more.

 

Erin Lim, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The eventual crowning of Moonlight as Best Picture in 2017 turned out to not be one of those high points that resulted in the momentum rolling back down the hill. Instead, the 2018 Oscars boasts the most diverse group of nominees in show history, including the first woman in the Best Cinematography category (Rachel Morrison for Mudbound) and the first-ever openly transgender Oscar nominee (Yance Ford, who directed Best Documentary Feature contender Strong Island). 

Lady Bird's Gerwig is only the fifth woman to ever be nominated for Best Director and Get Out helmer Jordan Peeleis only the fifth black man to be nominated (it's the second time ever that both a black man and a woman are nominated at the same time). Both are also in the running for Best Original Screenplay and their films join Call Me by Your NameDarkest HourDunkirkThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Phantom ThreadThe Post; and The Shape of Water in the Best Picture race.

With no clear front-runner, it's anyone's guess (though that doesn't mean that the presenters get to just guess) who'll win the night's top prize.

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.

