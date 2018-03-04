Adam Rippon Walks Oscars 2018 Red Carpet in Bondage-Themed Outfit

From the 2018 Winter Olympics to the 2018 Oscars, Adam Rippon continues to showcase his unique fashion style. And at the Academy Awards, perhaps he's feeling...naughty?

The figure skater, who helped the U.S. team win bronze and become a fan-favorite Olympian on social media, walked the red carpet on Sunday wearing a formal bondage-themed look: a cropped black tuxedo jacket with shoulder cut-outs, paired with matching pants and shoes, a white shirt, a black bow tie and a black leather studded criss-cross chest harness by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.

Rippon posted a selfie showing him wearing the outfit on his Instagram Stories feed.

"Hoe, but make it fashion @Adaripp! #Oscars #YouAreFierce," tweeted Tyra Banks.

"My pretend son #AdamRippon #Oscars2018 #sohandsome #LOVE," wrote Rosie O'Donnell.