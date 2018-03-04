Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Cuddle Up on First Red Carpet Since Wedding

These newlyweds have made their red carpet debut!

After surprisingly tying the knot a week ago, Emily Ratajkowski and her new hubby, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, turned the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards into one star-studded date night.

For their first red carpet walk as wife and husband, the new Mr. and Mrs. were not shy about canoodling in front of photographers as the model snuggled her beau's cheek. From the looks of it, there was no shortage of smiles on these lovebirds' faces!

"Emily looked so in love with her husband," a source told E! News. "She kept staring at him smiling and was touching his face a lot. They were by each other's side the entire time before the show started. Emily rested her head on his shoulder and really looked truly happy."