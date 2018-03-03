2018 Independent Spirit Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

As the 2018 Oscars are just around the corner (tomorrow, in fact!), the best in independent filmmaking are getting their day in the spotlight (or rather the rain, as was the case today).

The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards was off and running at its usual beachfront locale in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney serving as the ceremony's co-hosts once again.

The funnymen put on a fun-filled show, complete with surprise appearances by Andy Samberg and Kristen Wiig. As the world saw, some of the big winners were Get Out, Greta Gerwig, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand and others.

But what didn't the world see?

From newlywed Emily Ratajkowski's snuggling with her husband of one week Sebastian Bear-McClard to Robert Pattinson's nervous energy and what the cast of I, Tonya really thought of the Nancy Kerrigan jokes, check out everything you didn't see on TV...