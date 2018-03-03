Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Stars' Looks

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 1:24 PM

Stars such as Margot RobbieAllison JanneySaoirse Ronanand Twilight alum Robert Pattinson walked the blue carpet at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

The award show takes place a day before the 2018 Oscars.

Robbie, Janney and Saoirse are both nominated for both Spirit Awards and Oscars for their roles in I, Tonya and Lady Bird. Pattinson is nominated for a Spirit Award for his performance in Good Time, marking his first such nod.

Also spotted: Sarah SilvermanAmanda SeyfriedSalma HayekGet Out star and Girls alum Allison Williams, and Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and co-star and Walking Dead cast member Danai Gurira.

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Check out a full list of Film Independent Spirit Award nominees.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch the Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

