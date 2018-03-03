Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Baby Stormi's Face

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 11:03 AM

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

There she is!

Kylie Jenner posted on her Snapchat on Saturday a video showing a close-up of her baby girl Stormi Webster, marking the clearest image of the child's face ever seen publicly. In the clip, the infant sports dark brown hair and eyes, sucks on a purple pacifier and wears a white top with mittens and a furry hood. Kylie adorned her head with a fire emoji filter and wrote, "My pretty girl."

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians and social media star gave birth to her daughter, her and Travis Scott's first child, last month.

The rapper posted a screenshot of Kylie's video of the baby on his Instagram page on Saturday, writing, "Our little rager !!!!" 

Photos

All the Times Kylie Jenner & Her Family Kept Fans Guessing About Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Over the past few weeks, Kylie has posted a few pics of the child and also said that Stormi "looks just like me when I was a baby."

Earlier this week, a 21-year-old British artist, Cian Halliwell, recently posted on Instagram a drawing she made of Kylie holding baby Stormi, or rather, what she thinks the child looks like.

"I don't know what she looks like but I used the photo Kylie posted and a baby photo of Kylie for references," she said.

"Really looks like her [heart eyes emoji]" Kylie commented. 

Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner family have occasionally shared baby pics of Kylie and her siblings over the years.

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

Kylie has shared a few pics of Stormi over the past few weeks.

Five days after giving birth, Kylie revealed her baby's name via an Instagram photo, which shows part of the child's face, which is not in focus.

Last weekend, the reality star posted her first image of Stormi on Snapchat: a close-up video showing her holding the baby's foot.

This past Thursday, Kylie posted on Instagram a photo of her holding her daughter, whose face is seen from the side and is whose head is partially covered by a hood.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Babies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
