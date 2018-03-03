Dove Cameron's Boyfriend Thomas Doherty Wears Jacket Bearing Her Face

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 9:06 AM

Thomas Doherty, Dove Cameron

Omar Vega/Invision for KFPR/AP Images, Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dove Cameron's boyfriend Thomas Doherty is wearing his heart on his back.

The 22-year-old actor was photographed on Friday at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood wearing a light blue denim jacket with a drawing of the 22-year-old actress' face printed on the back. A fan made the garment for him, E! News has learned.

The two, who starred together in the Disney Channel's Descendants 2 and The Lodge, have been dating for more than a year.

They have often showcased their affections for one another on social media. On Friday, Doherty praised Cameron over her debut that night as Ruby on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty's Cutest Pictures

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

"Now that's what I call a @Marvel villain... @DoveCameron #AgentsofSHIELD," he tweeted.

"i haven't changed out my pajamas or showered in 3 days, there are tissues all over the house, and i sound like i don't even have a nose, but @thomasadoherty is still rubbing my back, calling me his 'little petal' and making sure i know i'm the 'cutest thing in the world' so," Cameron tweeted.

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
