Miranda Lambert Reflects on Heartbreak as She Faces Anderson East Split Rumors

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 5:35 PM

Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, ACM Awards

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

Is Miranda Lambert dropping clues about the status of her relationship with Anderson East

During a March 1 concert in Knoxville, Tenn., the country music superstar touched on a few personal matters, including her experience with heartbreak. According to Knox News, Lambert shared her perspective on the positives of a breakup. 

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel," the singer shared onstage. "I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favorite."

Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, added, "And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one."

Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, Onstage Kiss, Instagram

Instagram

Reports that Lambert and East had gone their separate ways began circulating earlier this week. The pair has yet to comment publicly on the rumored split, but fans have noticed that East, 29, hasn't posted about Lambert, 34, on social media since November and doesn't follow her on Instagram. 

Just after celebrating their two-year anniversary last September, Miranda and Anderson coupled up on the 2017 CMAs red carpet. 

Speculation aside, it's entirely possible this celeb couple's romance continues to flourish privately. As a source previously shared, "They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public's way... They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future."

A separate insider told E! News, "They understand each other on a deeper level. Miranda feels everyday like the luckiest girl."

As always, only time will tell. 

