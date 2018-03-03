7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 Oscars

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 3:00 AM
Oscar night is almost here!
This Sunday marks the 90th Academy Awards. Stars will flock to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the film work of their peers.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees back in January. While viewers won't know who wins until the opening of the envelope, they can still make predictions based on previous award show winners. Gary Oldman, for instance, is favored to win Best Actor after taking home a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his work in Darkest Hour. Allison Janney is also expected to win Best Actress in a Supporting Role after winning back-to-back awards for her role in I, Tonya.
Still, there's so much more viewers need to know besides who's nominated. Don't worry! We have you covered. Here are seven things you need to know before the 2018 Oscars.
1. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting.
Even last year's Best Picture flub couldn't keep him away.
That's right! Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the second year in the row. The event is a family affair for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! star. In an interview with E! News, Kimmel said his wife Molly McNearney and his cousin Sal Iacono will help him write jokes for the big night.
2. The Academy decides who wins
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences votes on who takes home an Oscar. Members must work in the production of theatrically released films; however, their role can vary from actor to writer.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
3. The Shape of Water is in the lead
With 13 nods, The Shape of Water heads into the night with the most nominations. Besides being up for Best Picture, its director Guillermo Del Toro is up for Best Directing. In addition, Sally Hawkins is a contender for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer are up for Oscars in the Supporting Role categories.
Dunkirk has the second most nominations with eight nods and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri enters the night with seven.
Neon
4. You'll see some newbies
While the award show is exciting for everyone, it's especially exhilarating for first-time nominees—and there are quite a few this year. Mary J. Blige is making her Oscar debut with two nominations. The singer is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Mudbound and Best Original Song for "Mighty River."
Margot Robbie is also up for her first Oscar for her leading role in I, Tonya, and Timothée Chalamet is a first-time nominee for his role in Call Me By Your Name. Daniel Kaluuya is also a contender for the first time for his role in Get Out.
5. You'll also see which celebrities were left off the list
Sometimes celebrities are nominated for one award show but not another. Both Jessica Chastain and Tom Hanks, for instance, received Golden Globe nominations for their work in Molly's Game and The Post, respectively. However, neither star received an Oscar nod. And even though Wonder Woman won Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards, the movie didn't receive any recognition from the Academy.
James Franco also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his work in The Disaster Artist. However, he didn't receive an Oscar nomination following a series of sexual misconduct allegations.
There can also be a few surprise nominees. Even though Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele didn't get love from the Golden Globes, they're both in the running for a Best Directing Oscar.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
6. Gal Gadot, Chadwick Boseman and Sandra Bullock will present
Didn't see your favorite star on the nominations list? There's a chance he or she could be presenting. Gal Gadot form Wonder Woman, Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther and Mahershala Ali from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are just a few of the "super" celebrities presenting on Sunday. Sandra Bullock, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Emily Blunt, Dave Chapelle and Jane Fonda are expected to hand out awards, as well. In addition, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are reportedly returning to the stage to present Best Picture after last year's mix-up.
7. It all starts Sunday 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 pm EST on ABC
The 90th Academy Awards airs Sunday, Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also stream the award show through ABC Go and the ABC app. In addition, subscription-based services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV and Playstation Vue are streaming the Oscars through ABC.
Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.
