Ashton Kutcher, Gordon Ramsay and More Stars Whose Kids Won't Inherit Their Fortunes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 3:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Celebs are speaking out about their parenting styles.

Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about how he and Mila Kunis are raising their two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri. The actor was a guest on pal Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and talked about teaching their kids to be "resourceful" and shared that they won't be setting up a trust fund for them.

"…my kids are not getting like big…I'm not setting up a trust for them, we'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," Kutcher said. "And so if my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it but they're not getting trusts. So hopefully they'll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had."

Gordon Ramsay's Children Won't Inherit His Fortune

Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay

Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

Kutcher and Kunis aren't alone, many other celebrity parents have spoken out about not giving their fortune to their children.

In 2017, Gordon Ramsay made headlines when he revealed that his kids won't inherit his fortune.

"I've never been really turned on about the money," he told The Telegraph. "That's not my number one objective, and that's reflected in the way the kids are brought up."

He also opened up about going on trips with his wife Tana Ramsay and their children.

Bill Gates

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"They don't sit with us in first class," he said. "They haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you're telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We're really strict on that."

Ramsay later told the publication that is fortune is "definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them."

Bill Gates is also someone who has openly discussed not giving his great fortune to his children.

Gates, who is one of the richest people in the world, told the Daily Mail in 2011, "It will be a minuscule portion of my wealth. It will mean they have to find their own way."

The Real Reason You Don't See Photos of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Kids on Social Media

Shaggy, Sting, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Back in 2014, Sting also shared that his kids won't be inheriting his wealth. The singer told the Mail on Sunday's Event magazine at the time, "I told them there won't be much money left because we are spending it! We have a lot of commitments. What comes in, we spend, and there isn't much left."

He continued, "I certainly don't want to leave them trust funds that are albatrosses round their necks. They have to work. All my kids know that and they rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate."

But Sting did add, "Obviously, if they were in trouble I would help them, but I've never really had to do that. They have the work ethic that makes them want to succeed on their own merit."

Elton John

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

And in a 2016 interview with the Mirror, Elton John talked about raising his two kids with husband David Furnish.

"Of course I want to leave my boys in a very sound financial state," the singer told the publication. "But it's terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life."

He continued, "Listen, the boys live the most incredible lives, they're not normal kids, and I'm not pretending they are. But you have to have some semblance of normality, some respect for money, some
respect for work."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashton Kutcher , Gordon Ramsay , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

How Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying Motherhood One Month After Giving Birth

Beyonce

Beyoncé Is Going Vegan as Countdown to Coachella 2018 Continues

Kylie Posts New Stormi Pic as Khloe, Kim & Kourt Visit Japan

Jennifer Lawrence

Watch Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Take A Lie Detector Test

Halle Berry

Halle Berry's Exact Diet and Workout Regimen Revealed

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Elizabeth Chambers is Suing an Impostor Over Oscars After-Party Fraud

ESC: Meghan Markle

Jennifer Lopez Is a Fan of Meghan Markle's Pre-Wedding Facial, Too

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -