Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Many Loves: "One Man Can't Do It All"

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her personal life.

The actress, model and activist addresses romance rumors, talks marriage and her past loves in an interview for Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Pamela Anderson, set to air on ITV this weekend. While discussing the possibility of getting married again, Anderson seemed open to the idea.

"I do want to get married again in my lifetime. But I have been married a lot," she told Morgan (via Mirror).

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 and the couple has two sons together, Brandon and Dylan. In 2006, Anderson married Kid Rock, but the couple split shortly after.