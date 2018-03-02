Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas Laugh Off Romance Rumors

Josh Lucas and Uma Thurman may play husband and wife in the Broadway show The Parisian Woman, but the actors claim they haven't developed a romance off-stage.

After Page Six reported the two were caught kissing in New York's Theater District, Thurman and Lucas spoke out about the rumors.

"I would be so honored, but, alas, we just play husband and wife in The Parisian Woman and he's the best fake husband ever," Thurman told Page Six via her rep.

Lucas also weighed in the reports.

"I would be so honored!" he told the media outlet. "She is the best stage wife ever, and I hope people think our stage chemistry is so good we must be . . ."