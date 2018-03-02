Orange Is the New Black Stars Crash Fans' Wedding

Tegan had planned the surprise for her now-wife, a massive Orange Is the New Black fan. After they exchanged vows, friends and family gathered around them and an announcer welcomed a "a special guest," Lea. She gave a flabbergasted Louise a hug.

"So, Tegan and Lou, sorry for crashing your wedding. I hope you don't mind," Lea told them. "I have decided not to come by myself, ladies. I've brought a couple other friends with me."

"We just are so excited to be here," Danielle said. "Congratulations."

Lea, who is also a Broadway star, later serenaded the couple with a rendition of Ella Fitzgerald's 1940s song "Taking A Chance On Love."

In December, Australia became the 26th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

"As an Australian, we've waited a long time for this to happen, and we're really, really proud that we can be here and celebrate you guys individually and celebrate this change across this beautiful country that needed to change," Yael told the brides. "This is a beautiful moment and thank you for sharing it with me."

On Saturday, the Orange Is the New Black cast members will ride on Netflix's Streaming Love flat at the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, along with 13 Reasons Why stars Christian Navarro and Alisha Boe, Ultimate Beastmaster host and veteran Aussie star Dannii Minogue and Mindhunter actor and Glee alum Jonathan Groff.

Lea, Yael and Danielle will also be joined by former co-star Samira Wiley (Poussey). She and Danielle already had a Taystee-Poussey reunion this week. Both of them posted photo of themselves hanging out, with Danielle sitting on a motorcycle adorned with gay pride flags.