Inside Justin Bieber's Private Birthday Celebration With Family and Friends

Justin Bieber is feeling the love on his 24th birthday!

As Beliebers around the world marked the pop singer's special day, E! News is learning how the "Baby" singer celebrated in Los Angeles.

According to a source, Justin met up with some friends for a quick birthday lunch at the London West Hollywood.

Once their meal was complete, a caravan of limos pulled up to pick up the singer and his friends. The birthday crew then headed to MB2 Raceway in Sylmar, Calif., for an afternoon of go-kart racing.

"Justin couldn't wait to hit the race track and let his adrenaline junkie side come out right away. He was very into it and was going faster than anyone," an eyewitness shared with E! News. He loved the challenge of racing his friends and he got very competitive about it. He was hooting and hollering having a great time. They all had a fun time and spent several hours at the track before leaving in limos and heading toward Beverly Hills."