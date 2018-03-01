Grey's Anatomy Introduces Station 19 Leading Lady Andy Herrera

Well hello, Andy Herrera.

Station 19 star Jaina Lee Ortiz stopped by tonight's Grey's Anatomy to introduce herself, and you know what? I think we might just check out this little spinoff of hers, because she was delightful.

When a little boy started bleeding profusely, Andy stuck her hand inside his body, and then she became the only thing keeping him alive. When Meredith taught her where to put a clamp and then let her take her hand out of the body, Andy wanted to stick around to see how things turned out.