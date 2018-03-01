Kylie Jenner Holds "Angel Baby" Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Stormi Webster is celebrating a milestone today!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world one month ago today on February 1 and the parents are celebrating the special day on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted two new pics on Instagram Thursday in which she's holding baby Stormi.

"angel baby is 1 month old today," Kylie wrote alongside the cute post. These pics come just hours after Travis celebrated Stormi's one month milestone on Snapchat.

"My lil mama 1 month today. Her favorite unit of course," Travis captioned a photo of Stormi wearing a pink "Daddy" sweater.