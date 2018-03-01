O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Is Coming to Fox and You Need to See the First Teaser

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 2:31 PM
"Forget everything you think you know about that night because I know the facts better than anyone. This is one story the whole world got wrong."
The night in question? June 12, 1994, when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were brutally murdered, leading to the Trial of the Century that America's still not quite over. The person uttering those words? O.J. Simpson himself.
The footage comes from the first look at Fox's new two-hour special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, airing Sunday, March 11. Culled from a 2006 sit-down with noted publisher, producer and host Judith Regan where Simpson delivered a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night of the murders, the special will be the world's first look at the interview after the tapes of the infamous exchange were thought to be lost for over a decade.
AP Photo/Vince Bucci
Hosted by journalist Soledad O'Brien, the special will air with limited interruptions and feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness throughout the program. Additionally, O'Brien will be joined by a panel of analysts who will discuss the interview, providing analysis and context for the never-before-seen footage.
As famously documented in FX's Emmy-winning The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (and as it's been lodged into the brains of anyone who was alive in the '90s), Simpson was found exonerated of the murders, but was later sued in civil court, found responsible for them and ordered to pay $33.5 million in restitution to the victim's families. A year after sitting down with Regan for the newly-discovered footage, he was arrested in Las Vegas on felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The following year, he was found guilty on 12 counts and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. He was released on parole five months ago on October 1, 2017.
When Simpson sat down with Regan, the interview was part of a plan that also included the release of a book. However, both the special (also originally intended to air on Fox) and the book in its original form were canceled. In 2007, a Florida bankruptcy court awarded the rights of the book, written by ghostwriter Pablo Fenjves and, purportedly, Simpson himself, to the Goldman family. The title was changed to If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer and comments from the Goldmans, Fenjves and journalist Dominick Dunne. It was released on September 13, 13 2007.
Check out the teaser above.
O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? will premiere Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
