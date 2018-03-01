Selena Gomez Sends Happy Birthday Message to ''Super Cool'' Justin Bieber

An eyewitness disclosed to E! News of their pre-wedding romp, "They were kissing and hugging throughout the morning. He rubbed sunscreen all over her back, and they enjoyed the pool and being outside... They looked extremely happy."

Over the past month, Jelena rang in Valentine's Day with an intimate dinner date at a Beverly Hills Hotel, preceded by a romantic weekend spent in Laguna Beach.

"Everything is so different this time around," an insider previously told E! News of their current relationship status. "This time around, Justin is behaving like a gentlemen and showing how much he cares about her. He's is a lot more open about his feelings towards Selena, which has been a big sign of him maturing."