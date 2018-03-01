Selena Gomez Sends Happy Birthday Message to ''Super Cool'' Justin Bieber

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 2:11 PM
Justin Bieber's birthday wouldn't be complete without some love from Selena Gomez.
In honor of her boyfriend's big 2-4, the pop star took to Instagram on Thursday with a flirty message for Justin. "March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," Gomez captioned a snapshot of herself with a Polaroid of the Biebs stuck to her forehead.
It's unclear what SelGo has in store for Justin's birthday celebration, but fans can expect something totally major given their practically inseparable status these days. The on-again pair recently spent time in Jamaica for Bieber's dad's wedding, a joyous occasion that had Selena and Justin locking lips on the beach.
Splash News
An eyewitness disclosed to E! News of their pre-wedding romp, "They were kissing and hugging throughout the morning. He rubbed sunscreen all over her back, and they enjoyed the pool and being outside... They looked extremely happy."
Over the past month, Jelena rang in Valentine's Day with an intimate dinner date at a Beverly Hills Hotel, preceded by a romantic weekend spent in Laguna Beach.
"Everything is so different this time around," an insider previously told E! News of their current relationship status. "This time around, Justin is behaving like a gentlemen and showing how much he cares about her. He's is a lot more open about his feelings towards Selena, which has been a big sign of him maturing."
Happy birthday, Justin!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!