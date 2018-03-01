Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Bring Major Style to the 2018 Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

The ladies have arrived!

In honor of Essence's annual Black Women in Hollywood awards luncheon, some of Hollywood's most celebrated starlets dressed to the nines and stepped out for the special event on Thursday.

Beloved performers like funny lady Tiffany Haddish and Oscar winner Luita Nyong'o posed for photographers on the carpet outside of the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

There was no shortage of style as the women donned vibrant ensembles to the star-studded soirée, ranging from pink prints on Nyong'o to a rainbow of color on Haddish's floor-length design. The women were clearly craving some spring in their vivid outfits, including Tina Knowles, who rocked head to toe pink in a three-piece suit.

