Chrissy Teigen's Street Style PJs Bring New Meaning to Comfy Chic

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Chrissy Teigen

BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen just made it a lot easier to look amazing and live up Beyoncé's famous lyrics, "I woke up like this."

The model was spotted in the Soho neighborhood of NYC wearing a silk floral print pajama set, transparent pumps, an overcoat and aviators. While the vibrant print makes a statement, John Legend's better half looks comfy AF, making her style goals for the spring season.

Based on the expecting mother's red lipstick and silky waves, she's didn't roll out of bed, per se. However, the idea that pajamas are acceptable and even praised in fashion is enough to make a lazy fashionista's dreams come true. All you need to do is put on a new set of pajamas in the morning (because a wrinkled pair won't do), grab your favorite clear, nude or fur-accented heels and sunglasses, then head out the door! 

Photos

Best Looks from Paris Fashion Week Winter 2018

Will you buy into the PJ hype? Shop the trend below!

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Thalia Sodi

Plus Size Printed Lace-Trim Pajama Set, Now $13

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Gilligan & O'Malley

Valentine Day Notch Collar 2pc Pajama Set, $29.99

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Thalia Sodi

Rose-Print Woven Pajama Set, $39.98

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

DKNY

The Match Up Polka-Dot Washed-Satin Pajama Set, $90

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Kate Spade New York

Balloon Print Satin Pajama Set, $60.99

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Mango

Floral Print Top, $59.99; Floral Print Pants, $59.99

ESC: Dare to Wear

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

MORPHO + LUNA

Ines Floral-Print Silk-Satin Pyjama Set, Now $371

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Natori

Saipan Mandarin Floral Pajama Set, $180

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Olivia von Halle

Daria Barbara PJ Set, $595

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Hunter Boots Are Coming to Target! Meghan Markle Would Approve

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Fashion , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: Target x Hunter Original

Hunter Boots Are Coming to Target! Meghan Markle Would Approve

Kate Middleton

All of the Colors, Cocktail Dresses and Coats in Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Wardrobe

ESC: Meryl Streep, Oscars, Dresses, 2014

Meryl Streep's Oscar Looks Through the Years: Which Outfit Wins?

The Arrangement

Get All the Details on Megan Morrison's Most Fashionable Season 1 Looks Straight From The Arrangement's Costume Designer

ESC: March Horoscopes, Pisces, Camila Cabello

How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

ESC: Julianne Moore, Best Actress Oscar Dresses

All the Best Actress Oscar Looks Over the Years

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Meet the Hot 18-Year-Old Royal Who's Taking the Modeling Industry by Storm

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -