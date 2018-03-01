Justin Theroux Removes Wedding Ring After Jennifer Aniston Split

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Theroux, No Ring

Splash News

Justin Theroux is wedding-ring free after his breakup with Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old Leftovers alum and 46-year-old actress announced on February 15, the day after Valentine's Day, that late last year, they had mutually decided to separate. They married at their Los Angeles home in 2015.

On Thursday, Theroux was photographed in public in New York City. He did not wear his wedding band. He had also not worn the ring in a photo he posted on Instagram this past weekend after a visit to an animal shelter in Austin, Texas. He has been spotted out and about in New York over the past couple of weeks.

"They had been living separately for the last several months," a source told E! News exclusively last month. "He has been in New York the last several weeks getting on with his life."

Photos

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: Romance Rewind

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Aniston was photographed in Los Angeles a week after the split reveal and also did not appear to be wearing a wedding band.

She and Theroux, who are notoriously private, have not commented about their breakup since their announcement.

"I just keep working, which is the only thing you can do," the actor recently told Paris-based Mastermind Magazine, according to People. "So, when someone I've never met in my life comes up to me and asks me a personal question, I say, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' And you know, I'm sorry, but I really don't."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Theroux , Jennifer Aniston , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2017 Emmys, Couples

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Baby No. 2

Cuba Gooding Jr., 1997 Oscars

Biggest Oscar Moments of All Time: Cuba Gooding Jr. Loves Everyone at the 1997 Academy Awards

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley Clarifies Lisa Vanderpump's Comments About Their Level of Friendship

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat, Stormi, One Month

Kylie Jenner Poses in Underwear One Month After Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

Bobby Brown Gets Candid on Whitney Houston's Death

Jay Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Puff Daddy

Jay-Z Dethrones Diddy to Become Forbes' Richest Hip-Hop Act of 2018

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara

Megan Trainor Dishes About Daryl Sabara Engagement and Falling in Love

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -