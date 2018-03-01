Justin Theroux Removes Wedding Ring After Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux is wedding-ring free after his breakup with Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old Leftovers alum and 46-year-old actress announced on February 15, the day after Valentine's Day, that late last year, they had mutually decided to separate. They married at their Los Angeles home in 2015.

On Thursday, Theroux was photographed in public in New York City. He did not wear his wedding band. He had also not worn the ring in a photo he posted on Instagram this past weekend after a visit to an animal shelter in Austin, Texas. He has been spotted out and about in New York over the past couple of weeks.

"They had been living separately for the last several months," a source told E! News exclusively last month. "He has been in New York the last several weeks getting on with his life."