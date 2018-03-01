EXCLUSIVE!

Scarlett Johansson Reveals New Black Widow Figure in Support of Children's Charities

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 11:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scarlett Johansson

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson is debuting her new Marvel Infinity War Black Widow figure and we have the first photo to show you!

In the picture, the actress holds the new figure of her Avengers character, Black Widow. As you can see from the photo, Black Widow is all dressed up and ready to take on the world.

The cast of Marvel Studio's Avengers: Infinity War have teamed up to count down to the launch of movie-related products on March 3 and it's all for charity! Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, James Gunn, Karen Gillian and Sebastian Stan are among the stars posting about the launch.

Avengers: Infinity War's Super Bowl Trailer Is Full of Your Favorite Superheroes

Take a look at all of the social media posts from the cast! Then tell us, how excited are you to see Avengers: Infinity War? Sound off in the comments!

The movie hits theaters in just two months on May 4!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , Apple News , Movies , Exclusives , Top Stories , Marvel
Latest News
Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2017 Emmys, Couples

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Baby No. 2

Cuba Gooding Jr., 1997 Oscars

Biggest Oscar Moments of All Time: Cuba Gooding Jr. Loves Everyone at the 1997 Academy Awards

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley Clarifies Lisa Vanderpump's Comments About Their Level of Friendship

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat, Stormi, One Month

Kylie Jenner Poses in Underwear One Month After Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

Bobby Brown Gets Candid on Whitney Houston's Death

Jay Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Puff Daddy

Jay-Z Dethrones Diddy to Become Forbes' Richest Hip-Hop Act of 2018

Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara

Megan Trainor Dishes About Daryl Sabara Engagement and Falling in Love

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -