Hunter Boots Are Coming to Target! Meghan Markle Would Approve

Rain or shine, Hunter boots are coming to Target!

The big-box retailer announced Thursday morning that the celeb-loved British heritage brand—famous for its waterproof Wellington-type footwear—will be selling more than 300 products in the Hunter for Target collection. Just like all its designer collaborations, the range won't just include shoes. Expect home, apparel and outdoor goods, like hammocks and coolers, for the whole family.

Even better, price points will range much lower than the $150 it costs for the brand's best-selling tall boot. Most items will be ring in under $30, according to a press release, with the rest ranging from $5 to $80.

So if you want that Glastonbury festival style, like Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, or just have a penchant for practical pieces made with classic design, like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, you can score a pair of wellies for a fraction of the cost.