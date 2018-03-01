Adam Rippon Prefers Shawn Mendes to Harry Styles: "Love Is a Funny Thing"

When it comes to competing for Adam Rippon's heart, Shawn Mendes took the silver and Harry Styles took the bronze.

The 28-year-old figure skater broke down the rankings of his celebrity crushes on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jake Gyllenhaal took home the gold, with Rippon considering him a "solid answer." The Olympian said Styles used to be higher on his list but that Mendes' beat him with his looks.

"I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes. Not literally—but I didn't realized how cute he was," he told Ellen DeGeneres, later explaining that "sleeping on" was a phrase used when underestimating someone.

"Not with—on," he clarified.

Still, Rippon knew his answer could break Styles' heart.

"I know Harry will be upset," he said, spurring laughter from the audience. "I know, love is a funny thing."

