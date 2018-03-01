Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek Talk Harvey Weinstein and Forgiveness

In December, Hayek published a New York Times op-ed, in which she recalled working with Weinstein on Frida. She said she denied his alleged sexual advances—which she said included requests for oral sex, showers and massages—and that the producer threatened her life and her career. She said that for years, he was her "monster."

"All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired," a Weinstein spokesperson said in a statement to E! News at the time.

Earlier this month, Hayek told Oprah Winfrey during the Oprah's Super Soul Conversation Live Event that the New York Times had contacted her to be a part of the first article published in October. She said she "started crying when they asked and I ended up not doing it," adding, "Then I felt ashamed that I was a coward. I was supporting women for two decades but I couldn't do this...I thought of my daughter...I thought of the shame."

"You came to me about telling my Harvey story when the New York Times article was first being reported—and I chickened out," Hayek told Judd in their Town & Country interview. "It was a longer process for me because I had never dealt with it. It took me a couple of months in my head, because I had never told anyone. Just thinking about it weakened me emotionally. And if it affected me in such a way just to think about it, why would I say it out loud? The hard part was to tell my husband, because I had said, "Oh, Harvey was a bully," but I had never told him all of it."

"Penélope [Cruz] was really angry at me, because I didn't tell her what was going on while it was happening," Hayek added. "But, you know, I didn't realize Harvey was doing it to other people, too, so I thought, Why dump your stuff on someone and take away from their professional relationship with him? At that time Harvey was doing the best movies. You told me that I could tell my story to the Times without giving my name. But I was going back and forth in my mind, yes and no. I felt so many things."

Judd told Hayek, "I think that ultimately the timing of the article you wrote about your experience and the way you wrote it were perfect and poetic, the way it was meant to be. It reignited the [#MeToo] movement."

"The only reason I was able to finally do it was your loving hand," Hayek replied. "If it weren't for you, this story wouldn't have come out."