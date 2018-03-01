A Tale of Two Bachelor Shockers: How Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Jason Mesnick Compare

He pulled a Mesnick.

Every fan of The Bachelor knows what that means. Almost ten years ago, Jason Mesnick gave Bachelor Nation one of the franchise's most infamous moments, when he broke up with Melissa Rycroft on live television during the After the Final Rose special, after proposing to her in the finale. His reasoning? He was actually in love with Molly Malaney, who he then asked for a second chance with after ending things with Melissa on the very same couch minutes before.

And that is how your name becomes a verb, something current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is about to learn. As E! News reported, Arie has pulled a Mesnick, with sources confirming to us that the 36-year-old race car driver is now dating his runner-up after initially proposing to the other woman in his finale. (Arie's final two women are Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin.)