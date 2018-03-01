Beyoncé and Jay-Z Sneak Blue Ivy Into the Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Beyonce.com
Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a family movie night with Blue Ivy on Wednesday by sneaking her into the Los Angeles premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.
As the photos from her website show, Queen B spared no expense for her look. In fact, her entire ensemble cost about $30,000! The "Formation" singer wore a $2,950 Zimmerman dress with a blue and green floral pattern. She then accessorized her look with a pair of $850 Off-White heels and a $275 turquoise clutch from Anna Ehrlich. As for the bling, Bey opted for a $4,300 diamond flower knuckle ring by Marly and a $20,560 pair of long, white gold earrings with white diamonds by AS29.
Beyonce.com
As for Blue Ivy, the 6-year-old star wore a flowing pink dress, which she paired with a black leather jacket. The mother daughter duo took a moment to pose for a jumping picture during the premiere.
In addition, Jay-Z opted for a black coat, blank pants and black sneakers. He topped his look off with a red beanie. However, it looks like the twins Rumi and Sir had to stay at home.
Beyonce.com
This isn't the first time the family has snuck into a Disney movie premiere. In March 2017, the family attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Emma Watson didn't even see them there.
"I didn't [see her], but I was so touched to see Beyonce and Blue Ivy dressed up together to see the movie," Watson told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
Josh Gad also seemed to miss the famous family.
"I didn't see Queen Bey! I'm so sad. I will come dressed up as LeFou to your home and say hi to your children if I can just," he told ET. "I heard she loved it. I missed her."