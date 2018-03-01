All of the Colors, Cocktail Dresses and Coats in Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Wardrobe

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a mama with major style.
The royal, who has her third little one on the way, is obviously no novice when it comes to dressing a baby bump. Having triggered "the Kate effect" from the moment she stepped out as PrinceWilliam's one and only, Middleton's fashion influence has continued to hold strong as she's gracefully sailed through three pregnancies in the spotlight.
While the star once again suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, at the start of her most recent pregnancy, the future mother of three carried on like a pro in the public eye, armed with one seriously elegant wardrobe.
At a glance, Middleton's ensembles over the last six months have perfectly aligned with her usual aesthetic—dresses in streamlined silhouettes, a variety of colorful coats and classic heels. With the pregnancy unfolding during the winter months, the royal has acted out a master class in maternity outerwear.
Having embarked on a royal tour of Sweden and Norway in late January, Middleton also had several shining moments in evening wear, sporting a divine embellished blush Alexander McQueen gown for one occasion and, at another, unexpected head to toe floral print!
With a baby on board, the duchess has all the more proven once again why she's a style icon. Take a deep dive into her third pregnancy wardrobe in E!'s gallery below: