All of the Colors, Cocktail Dresses and Coats in Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Wardrobe

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 8:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, King Harald V, Norway

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a mama with major style. 

The royal, who has her third little one on the way, is obviously no novice when it comes to dressing a baby bump. Having triggered "the Kate effect" from the moment she stepped out as PrinceWilliam's one and only, Middleton's fashion influence has continued to hold strong as she's gracefully sailed through three pregnancies in the spotlight. 

While the star once again suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, at the start of her most recent pregnancy, the future mother of three carried on like a pro in the public eye, armed with one seriously elegant wardrobe. 

Watch

Kate Middleton's Unicorn Style

At a glance, Middleton's ensembles over the last six months have perfectly aligned with her usual aesthetic—dresses in streamlined silhouettes, a variety of colorful coats and classic heels. With the pregnancy unfolding during the winter months, the royal has acted out a master class in maternity outerwear. 

Having embarked on a royal tour of Sweden and Norway in late January, Middleton also had several shining moments in evening wear, sporting a divine embellished blush Alexander McQueen gown for one occasion and, at another, unexpected head to toe floral print

With a baby on board, the duchess has all the more proven once again why she's a style icon. Take a deep dive into her third pregnancy wardrobe in E!'s gallery below:

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Fashion , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Meryl Streep, Oscars, Dresses, 2014

Meryl Streep's Oscar Looks Through the Years: Which Outfit Wins?

The Arrangement

Get All the Details on Megan Morrison's Most Fashionable Season 1 Looks Straight From The Arrangement's Costume Designer

ESC: March Horoscopes, Pisces, Camila Cabello

How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

ESC: Julianne Moore, Best Actress Oscar Dresses

All the Best Actress Oscar Looks Over the Years

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Meet the Hot 18-Year-Old Royal Who's Taking the Modeling Industry by Storm

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Kim Kardashian, Vogue India

Kim Kardashian Tells Vogue India What She Loves and Hates About Her Family

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -