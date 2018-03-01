The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Full of the Drama You're Looking For

"Even prison bitches have their one person they're loyal to."

The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 trailer is here and it has (literally) everything you hoped for. Forget Luann de Lesseps' drunken fall in Mexico. Forget Dorinda Medley's Berkshires breakdown. Forget Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer's endless loop of fighting, season 10 is here and it looks amazing.

The major focus? Luann's December arrest, of course. "I've been traveling, I've been to prison, and I just want to be close to home," she tells someone over the phone, while footage of her crying in bed plays.

"This is very embarrassing," Sonja Morgan admits to Tinsley Mortimer as she hears the news.