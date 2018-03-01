Kim Kardashian Really Did Dye Her Hair Pink: "F--k Outta Here With That Wig S--t"

Kim Kardashian is wigging out over suspicion that she's wearing a wig.

To put rumors to rest, she hit back at her haters via Snapchat, where the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tugged at her tresses to prove they're real. "You guys, if I see one more person say I'm wearing a wig and think I'm lying...You're just, like…I just don't get it. Like, why lie about wearing a wig?" she asked. "This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair, guys."

"It's, like, such a crazy thought," Kardashian concluded. "Fuck outta here with that wig s--t."