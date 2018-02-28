James Corden Roasts Absent Tom Hanks at Star-Studded Breast Cancer Research Gala

"Imagine what it's like to wake up every day with a man who absolutely refuses to be here tonight. His lack of support for cancer research and yet she stood up and she said no, Woody, Forest, or whoever the f--k you think you are, I'm going to stand up and make a difference. And just because you paint your hand red and place it upon my face, I will never be that Wilson. Because I am a Wilson on a higher plane," he continued, poking fun at the star's most memorable roles.

Jokes aside, the actress took her moment at the podium to launch into an impassioned speech in the name of courage. "When it comes to the subject of women in courage, we're all living in remarkable times and in remarkable times it's probably a good idea to take a step back and listen to the voices of the women who helped make these times of reckoning possible. And here, in 2018, when it appears that time is finally up, I am reminded of the words of the legendary suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton who once said these wise and timeless words: 'The best protection any woman can have is courage.'"