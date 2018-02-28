The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

One of the most frequently asked questions a beauty editor gets is: "Should I use eye cream?"

Cue the follow-up: "Which one should I use?"

While the stars have their favorites, on award season red carpets they defer to their makeup artists—who, in full transparency, typically have a deal with a beauty brand to use its product. The upside for us is that we get to know and see how the exact product wears, under intense lighting and tons of makeup, on a variety of skin tones, types and ages.

For instance, it might be interesting to know that Chrissy Teigengets prepped with red carpet staple La Mer, while Uzo Aduba used a luxury Japanese brand, which is also used in many beauty looks in major motion pictures. Or that although most eye treatments on the red carpet ring in at a hefty price, Alison Brie's makeup artist used an $18 drugstore find to soothe the sensitive skin around the eyes.