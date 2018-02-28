The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
One of the most frequently asked questions a beauty editor gets is: "Should I use eye cream?"
Cue the follow-up: "Which one should I use?"
While the stars have their favorites, on award season red carpets they defer to their makeup artists—who, in full transparency, typically have a deal with a beauty brand to use its product. The upside for us is that we get to know and see how the exact product wears, under intense lighting and tons of makeup, on a variety of skin tones, types and ages.
For instance, it might be interesting to know that Chrissy Teigengets prepped with red carpet staple La Mer, while Uzo Aduba used a luxury Japanese brand, which is also used in many beauty looks in major motion pictures. Or that although most eye treatments on the red carpet ring in at a hefty price, Alison Brie's makeup artist used an $18 drugstore find to soothe the sensitive skin around the eyes.
You don't have to use to the same ones as the celebs to combat dark circles or de-puff tired eyes...but it sure helps to know their secrets. Whether it's a serum, cream or patch, here the celeb-approved eye treatments used during award season.
Uzo Aduba
For the SAG Awards, makeup artist Janice Kinjo added a few dabs of an eye treatment under the actress' eyes.
Claire Foy
To prep The Crown star for the Golden Globes, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell's first step was to use eye masks to smooth, de-puff and tighten the under-eye area.
Susan Sarandon
Courtesy of makeup artist Amy Nadine, Susan's skin was prepped with face cream followed by the Magic Eye Rescue, a peptide-infused anti-aging eye cream.
Kaley Cuoco
For the Golden Globes after-parties, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, on behalf of Cover FX, first prepped the actress' skin with La Mer Moisturizer, Nerium Hydrogel Eye-V Moisture Boost Patches and Lano 101 Ointment.
Alison Brie
For the Golden Globes, makeup artist Quinn Murphy used a drugstore find around the actress' eyes.
Allison Williams
For the Golden Globes, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado to the sensitive skin under the eyes for added moisture and to prep the eyes for concealer.
Lupita Nyong'o
"I wanted to play off the iridescent sheen of her dress that reminds me of beautiful, sleek serpent by focusing on the shine on eyes and reflect that serpent-like quality with fierce eyeliner and luminous skin," said Lancome makeup artist Nick Barose after the SAG Awards.
Chrissy Teigen
"First we prepped the skin with Creme de la Mer. Of course, I warm up the products with my hands first and then press it gently. I love using this on Chrissy because it just helps add to her already natural glow, especially while she's pregnant. Then I pat La Mer's The Lifting Eye Serum in with my ring finger under the eyes," explained makeup artist Mary Phillips.
Greta Gerwig
Makeup artist Jenn Streicher prepped the Lady Bird director's skin with serum, then eye cream and followed up with cream around the face for a boost of moisture.
Margot Robbie
"Skin is always where a lot of care and attention is paid," says makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who first used Sisley Black Rose Cream Fase Mask to prep Margot for the 2018 Golden Globes, then an eye cream.