Mulder, Scully and the Blobfish? All About The X-Files Prop Gillian Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 7:15 AM
The X-Files is poised to present another memorable episode with "Rm9sbG93ZXJz" with an equally memorable guest star: the blobfish.
When E! News visited the set of The X-Files in November 2017, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny revealed what they were excited for fans to see this year. "The blowfish—the blobfish!" Anderson told us.
"You're into that," Duchovny laughed.
"Although I've already exposed him," she said. Anderson tweeted a photo of the blobfish in November.
"I think we've done a few really interesting episodes. The one that Gillian's referring to could be very interesting, it could be disastrous, but could be amazing. It's an episode that has 10 or 15 lines of dialogue in the whole episode," Duchovny teased.
Fox
"Rm9sbG93ZXJz" was written by Shannon Hamblin & Kristen Cloke and directed by Glen Morgan and finds Mulder and Scully as targets in deadly game of cat and mouse that's to the world of ever-increasing automation and artificial intelligence. But back to the blobfish: Anderson tweeted a selfie of herself with the prop and you can tell the little creature holds a special place in her heart.
"The blobfish has no dialogue," Duchovny said.
"Uh-uh, no," Anderson added. "But it looks a lot like our son."
"But," Duchovny said, "it's an amazing looking—"
"Prosthetic?" Anderson interjected.
"Episode," Duchovny finished, and he and Anderson both laughed. "You're obsessed with that blobfish…He did look fake, but he's an actual dude."
Click play to hear more from Anderson and Duchovny about their favorite cases this season, and yes, the blobfish.
The X-Files airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Fox.
