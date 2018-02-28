Gordon Ramsay Eats Nasty Food to Avoid Revealing the Last Time He Pooped His Pants

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 5:13 AM
Gordon Ramsay is used to whipping up creative dishes—but we're guessing chicken feet marinated in pickled pigs' feet juice has yet to make his menu.
The celebrity chef dished out and ate these kinds of grotesque meals while playing "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.
The rules of the game were simple: Ramsay and host James Corden took turns asking each other questions. If someone chose not to answer a question, he had to eat an item of the opponent's choosing. If he did answer the question, he could dodge the disgusting morsels entirely.
As the show's guest, Ramsay asked the first question—and he started off with a doozy. He asked the late-night host which of his three sponsored products does he not use: Chase Bank, Apple Music or Keurig. Corden remained mum and was forced to chew on a cow's tongue.
"Bon Appétit!" Ramsay yelled.
"I've eaten worse," Corden retorted. "I've eaten in a couple of your places."
As the game continued, the two British celebrities continued to fire tough questions at each other. Corden asked the Hell's Kitchen star to rank three celebrity chefs in order from best to worst—he chose Wolfgang Puck, Jamie Oliver, and then Bobby Flay—and Ramsay asked Cordon to rank his animated films from best to worst—the host chose Peter Rabbit, Trolls and finally The Emoji Movie.
However, things started to heat up once the players started combining table ingredients and whipping up their own concoctions. For instance, Corden made Ramsay eat a bull's penis marinated in hot sauce after the MasterChef star refused to say which celebrity he wouldn't want to revisit his restaurants. However, the chef got his revenge and forced Corden to eat grasshoppers marinated in clam juice when the host refused to say whether he loved England or the U.S. more.
Terence Patrick ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
For the final course, Corden served up chicken feet dipped in salmon ice cream and topped with clam juice.
"That's unfair," Ramsay objected, "because I'm a chef and you're a host. This is my livelihood and my palate is insured for millions."
"Right," Corden responded. "Well, you just ate bulls penis going in hot sauce. So, you might want to call your lawyer."
In the end Ramsay ended up eating Corden's concoction after he refused to reveal the last time he pooped his pants.
Watch the video to see them play the game—if you can stomach it.
