Teen Mom OG Casting Shake-Up: Is Mackenzie McKee Replacing Farrah Abraham?

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 7:12 PM
Meet OG's newbie.
Teen Mom OG is welcoming a new star: Mackenzie McKee is being brought in to replace Farrah Abraham, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the Teen Mom 3 star, who recently revealed her mother Angie Douthit was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, is filming scenes for OG, though MTV has yet to respond to request for comment on Mackenzie's casting.
The apparent casting shake-up comes days after after Farrah, 26, filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and Teen Mom producer Morgan J. Freeman.
MTV
Back in October 2017, Farrah was cut from the remainder of Teen Mom OG's seventh season, which she claimed stemmed from her decision to continue a career in pornography.
In an exclusive statement to E! News about the lawsuit, Farrah said, "I am here to make a change for the LGBT and female community at large, and I'm proud I stay true to my identity as a business entrepreneur, reality star, and single mother. I am a business women and female Celebrity leader who will not be shamed or discriminated against by Viacom, MTV, my peers as it's illegal for me to do the same to them."
Though Teen Mom 3 only aired for one season in 2013, Mackenzie, who also starred on 16 and Pregnant, has remained quite popular with fans. After welcoming a baby boy in 2011 with Josh McKee, the couple went on to have a second child, a daughter named Jaxie, in February 2014 after getting married in 2013. Josh and Mackenzie are still together and welcomed a third child, Broncs, last year.
Mackenzie will join returning stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout for Teen Mom OG's eighth season.
Mackenzie isn't the first Teen Mom to join a different line-up of moms in the MTV hit's franchise as Teen Mom 3 Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 for its eighth season.
Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.
