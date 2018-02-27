Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling Reveal Everyday Tasks They Don't Do

Was that Oprah you saw making a run to Starbucks the other day? It could have been!

The stars of A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and played a little game of "Do You?" and revealed which of them does their own grocery shopping, pumps their own gas and gets their own coffee.

In the sci-fi film, directed by Ava DuVernay, the trio of A-list ladies play three astral travelers, Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who, who have come to help Meg Murry (Storm Reid), her highly intelligent younger brother (Deric McCabe) and her new friend Calvin O'Keeffe (Levi Miller) find the siblings' astrophysicist father (Chris Pine), who is being held captive on a distant planet deep.

But what about Oprah, Reese and Mindy's off-duty time on earth? Check out the stars' hilarious reactions when asked about everyday tasks in the fun-filled game!